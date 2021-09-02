A teenage Barrow County resident has died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The 17-year-old Black male was the latest reported death among county residents, as the DPH confirmed two more on Wednesday, Sept. 1 — bringing the official total to 152 along with five "probable" deaths.
It was unknown whether the male had an underlying medical condition, according to the data.
It was not immediately clear whether the 17-year-old was a student in the Barrow County School System. A school district spokesperson said Thursday morning, Sept. 2, that officials had not been notified of any student death and were monitoring for the possibility that the DPH may have reported the wrong county.
The male is by far the youngest Barrow resident to die of COVID-19. A 31-year-old white female with an underlying condition was also listed among the recent deaths in the county.
A 14-year-old white female from neighboring Jackson County with an underlying condition was also among the confirmed deaths reported by the DPH Wednesday.
The DPH confirmed another 72 new COVID-19 cases in Barrow on Wednesday, with a seven-day rolling average of 77.9 new daily cases. In all, there have been 10,966 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic and 957 in the last two weeks.
