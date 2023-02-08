The City of Winder is hosting its first annual Dublin on Athens festival March 3 at Jug Tavern Park.
The City of Winder will kick off its Thank Goodness It's First Friday (TGIFF) event series with the first annual Dublin on Athens, complete with green beer, leprechauns, rainbow balloon arches with pots of gold, corn hole, food trucks and plenty of St. Patrick's Day fun for the kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.