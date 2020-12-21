Roughly 10,500 Barrow Countians had voted early for the Jan. 5 runoff election as of Monday afternoon, Dec. 21.
Voters are deciding between candidates for both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats that will determine party control of the chamber, as well as a Georgia Public Service Commission seat.
Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue is seeking a second term and is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff. Perdue narrowly edged Ossoff in the Nov. 3 general election, but failed to get over the 50-percent-plus-one threshold required to avoid a runoff. In the other Senate race, Republican Kelly Loeffler is seeking her first full term after being appointed to the seat last year and is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock. Loeffler and Warnock were the top two vote-getters in the “jungle primary” special election, which featured more than 20 candidates on the same ballot in November.
A runoff election for the public service commission seat between Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman is also on the ballot after the originally-scheduled December runoff for that race was postponed by a month to coincide with the Senate elections.
According to county elections director Monica Franklin, 6,268 people took advantage of the first week in-person early voting last week in Barrow County. The elections office had also received back 4,295 of the 7,417 absentee ballots that were requested as of Monday afternoon, Franklin said.
A little more than 38,000 people in Barrow voted in the November general election, a turnout of 68.4 percent among registered voters.
In-person early voting was continuing this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. The office will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Day, and there is no weekend voting.
The final week of early voting will be Monday-Thursday, Dec. 28-31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Voting on Jan. 5 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the county’s eight precinct locations. Those are:
•Bethlehem Community Center, 750 Manger Ave., Bethlehem.
•Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton.
•Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd., Auburn.
•Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder.
•Barrow County Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd., Statham.
•First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder.
•Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., Winder.
•The Church at Winder, 546 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem.
To find your polling location, you can call the elections office at 770-307-3110, go to the county website or go to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The county is accepting absentee ballot requests through 4 p.m. Dec. 31, though the Post Office will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Forms can be mailed to or turned in in-person at the elections office, emailed to mfranklin@barrowga.org or faxed to 770-307-1054.
Absentee ballots are due at the elections office by 7 p.m. Jan. 5.
All forms and additional information can be found at http://barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.