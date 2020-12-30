In-person early voting in Barrow County for the Tuesday, Jan. 5 runoff election for the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia and a Georgia Public Service Commission seat ends at 5. p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Early voting is continuing this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. The office will be closed Friday, New Year’s Day, and there is no weekend voting.
Election day voting on Tuesday will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the county’s eight precinct locations. Those are:
•Bethlehem Community Center, 750 Manger Ave., Bethlehem.
•Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton.
•Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd., Auburn.
•Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder.
•Barrow County Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd., Statham.
•First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder.
•Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., Winder.
•The Church at Winder, 546 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem.
To find your polling location, you can call the elections office at 770-307-3110, go to the county website or go to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The county is accepting absentee ballot requests through 4 p.m. Thursday, though the Post Office will be closed on Friday.
Forms can be mailed to or turned in in-person at the elections office, emailed to mfranklin@barrowga.org or faxed to 770-307-1054.
Absentee ballots are due at the elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
All forms and additional information can be found at http://barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx.
