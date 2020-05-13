Advance voting for the June 9 statewide general and presidential preference primaries will begin Monday, May 18, and run through Friday, June 5.
The deadline to register to vote in the primaries was May 11.
The general primary was postponed from May 19 and the presidential primary, originally scheduled for March 24, has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Advance voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder, and there will be Saturday voting May 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Two Saturday voting sessions were originally scheduled, but the Barrow County Board of Elections voted to drop back to one. State law requires at least one Saturday voting session.
There will be no voting on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
Voters are encouraged to take advantage of mail-in absentee voting. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to all active voters in Georgia. Absentee ballot applications can be submitted by mail to the elections office, in person, by fax at 770-307-1054 or by email to lcash@barrowga.org.
A drop box has been installed outside the elections office for voters to drop their absentee ballots in. Voters are asked to refer to the instructions posted on the box.
Those who already cast ballots in the presidential primaries before the original March 24 date was pushed back will have their votes counted but cannot vote again.
While there are no locally-contested races in Barrow County on the general primary ballots, Democrats will choose between candidates to face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Republican incumbent Congressman Jody Hice in Georgia's 10th District.
You can view sample ballots and your election day polling location at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. A video demonstration of the state's new electronic voting machines can be found at securevotega.com.
For more information, contact the elections office at 770-307-3110 or go to http://barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx.
