Advance voting for the two Winder City Council runoff elections has been scheduled for Nov. 22-24 ahead of the Nov. 30 runoff date.
In Ward 1, incumbent councilman Sonny Morris and challenger Yvonne Greenway are facing off after they finished as the top two vote-getters in the race last week — Morris receiving 44.4% of the vote and Greenway garnering 27.8%.
All city voters will also be able to vote in the runoff between incumbent councilman Chris Akins and Stephanie Britt in the citywide at-large race. Akins got 45.1% of the vote in the general election, while Britt received 35.6%.
All in-person advanced voting will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Barrow County elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
All election day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
The last day for voters to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 19. Any voters who requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 2 election and indicated that they are 65 years old and over or have a disability will automatically receive a ballot.
County elections director Monica Franklin said this week those ballots would be mailed out as soon as possible, potentially by Friday, Nov. 12.
Anyone who was registered to vote in the Nov. 2 election by the Oct. 4 deadline is eligible to vote in the runoff, regardless of whether they voted in the general election.
