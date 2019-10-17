Early voting in upcoming the Statham and Winder municipal elections began Monday, Oct. 14, and runs through Friday, Nov. 1.
All early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Barrow County elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
The elections are Nov. 5. Election day voting will take place in Winder at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., and in Statham at Barrow County Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd.
In Statham, former city councilman Eddie Jackson, Rudy Krause and Joe Piper are running for the mayor's seat, which is being vacated by the retiring Robert Bridges. Four people — Steve Boughton, Tammy Crawley, Scott Penn and Tim Terilli — are running for the open council seat that Jackson had to vacate in order to run for mayor.
In Winder, incumbent city councilmen Al Brown (Ward 2) and Travis Singley (Ward 4) are facing challengers Kobi Kilgore and Holt Persinger, respectively. Robert Lanham and Holly Sheats are running for the at-large council seat currently held by Michael Healan, who is not running for re-election.
See the Oct. 23 edition for candidates' responses to a candidate questionnaire.
