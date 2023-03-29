Legislation that would remove Banks County from the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and put it in the Mountain Judicial Circuit did not move forward this legislative session.
The bill made it out of the Senate and went to the House Judiciary Committee. However, Rep. Chris Erwin said Monday that a committee hearing has not been scheduled.
“The bill to move Banks County out of the Piedmont Circuit did not get a committee hearing,” Rep. Erwin said. “The only way the bill could move forward this late in the session would be to add the language to another bill.”
The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a letter in support of the bill. The BOC has been in favor of moving out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for four years.
The judges serving the Piedmont Circuit are in opposition to the move with Judge Joe Booth and Judge Currie Mingledorff speaking before legislators on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.