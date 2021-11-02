One of the three Winder City Council incumbents was re-elected easily Tuesday, Nov. 2, while the other two remain in contention but will have to wait another four weeks to find out whether they’ll be serving another four years.
Ward 1 councilman Sonny Morris and at-large councilman Chris Akins both collected the most votes in their respective races in Tuesday’s city election, but failed to get over the 50% threshold to avoid a Nov. 30 runoff.
Morris, the longest-serving council member (going back to October 1986), finished with 136 of the 306 votes counted (44.4%) and will be opposed in the runoff by Yvonne Greenway, who collected 85 votes (27.8%). Melissa Baughcum had 56 votes (18.3%), and Matthew Redfern finished with 29 (9.5%). There was one write-in vote.
In the at-large race, Akins, who is seeking a second term, finished with 583 of the 1,290 citywide votes (45.2%) and will square off with challenger Stephanie Britt, who received 459 votes (35.6%), later this month. Jerry Martin finished with 184 votes (14.3%), while former candidate Beth Speights, who dropped out of the race due to family health reasons but was kept on the ballot, had 64 (5%). There were seven write-in votes.
Ward 3 incumbent Jimmy Terrell was re-elected in Ward 3, beating back a challenge from Danny Darby with nearly three-fourths of the vote — 330-112 (74.7-25.3%). There were seven write-in votes for that ward.
Turnout across the city in the election was very low, though there at least appeared to be enough sentiment against the council’s controversial decision this summer to double city’s millage rate — one that Morris and Akins voted in favor of, but Terrell opposed — to force the runoffs.
Greenway, a former long-time city employee, primarily in the city’s planning department prior to leaving in March of this year, has been publicly critical of the city’s spending decisions and has called on the city to be more transparent with its budgets and agenda-posting processes. Britt, a math teacher at Winder-Barrow High School, has voiced similar criticisms about the city’s budget transparency and spending.
Morris and Akins have defended their votes in favor of the millage increase as necessary to fund critical city infrastructure projects and a much larger investment in downtown development and as a way of lowering the city’s year-to-year dependency on utility fund transfers to balance its General Fund.
Terrell, the biggest critic on council of the city’s spending, was the lone council member to vote against the millage increase and one of two to oppose the adopted FY22 budget. The other, Holly Sheats, resigned her seat following the budget vote and was not part of the millage rate discussions.
Terrell, who will now get set to serve his second term on the council, was opposed by Darby, who fashioned himself as a political outsider and touted his long run of experience in management.
