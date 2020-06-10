Without any locally-contested races, turnout for the Tuesday, June 9 primary election in Barrow County was low, but the local results of the state- and federal-level races closely mirrored the statewide ones.
Jon Ossoff was projected Wednesday night as the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and will face Republican incumbent David Perdue in the fall. Ossoff won among a crowded field with more than 50 percent of the vote, avoiding an Aug. 11 runoff. In Barrow County, he carried 53 percent of the vote.
Also on the Democratic ballot, Tabitha Johnson-Green won the primary for the 10th Congressional District seat and will face incumbent Republican Jody Hice in November. Johnson-Green won 65 percent of the vote over Andrew Ferguson district-wide and 68 percent in Barrow.
Along with those races and the presidential race, the other two contested races Barrow voters will decide on in November will be the Georgia Senate District 47 seat and the state House District 117 seat for some in the eastern portion of the county.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Frank Ginn will face Democrat Dawn Johnson in a rematch of the 2018 election, while Republican incumbent Rep. Houston Gaines will face a challenge from Democrat Mokah Johnson in the House race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.