Statham began to usher in new leadership Tuesday, Nov. 2, as voters elected three new city council members in a five-person race with no incumbents.
Lee Patterson, a long-time worker in the health insurance industry, was the top vote-getter with 161 votes (25.6%) and was followed closely by former Barrow County Board of Education member Debi Krause (159 votes, 25.2%). Local realtor and public safety veteran Scott Penn was also elected with 135 votes (21.4%).
The trio of winners are set to be sworn onto the five-member council in January and will replace incumbents Betty Lyle, Tammy Crawley and Dwight McCormic, all of whom chose not to run for re-election this year.
Local retired barber Barnard Sims finished fourth with 89 votes (14.1%), while Janel Piper, who is married to Mayor Joe Piper, had also sought a seat on the council but came up short in her bid Tuesday with 53 votes (8.4%).
Former candidate Parker Elrod, who withdrew from the race due to plans to move out of the city but remained on the ballot, had 33 votes (5.2%). There were nine write-in votes.
Each of the incoming council members had campaigned on working to better position Statham for continuing population growth and supporting measures to make the city more water-independent and improving its infrastructure.
