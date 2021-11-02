Six votes separated the three candidates for the two open Auburn City Council seats, with incumbent Robert Vogel III winning re-election and challenger Taylor Sisk apparently unseating incumbent Bill Ackworth.
Vogel, who has been on the council since 2010, received 138 of the 406 votes (34%) to earn another four-year term. Sisk finished right behind him with 136 votes (33.5%), while Ackworth had 132 (32.5%). Write-in votes turned out to have a dramatic impact on the outcome, as 11 voters cast their ballots for candidates whose names didn’t appear on the ballot.
Sisk, a business owner originally from Lula who has since moved to Auburn, has said he decided to run for the council to be a “voice” for the city’s residents.
Ackworth was vying for a third term on the council.
Also Tuesday, city voters voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing retail package sales (65.3-34.7%).
