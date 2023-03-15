Jerry Hood and Fletcher Holliday of Engineering Management, Inc., presented a report on Statham’s source water quality to the city council during the council’s March 9 work session.
EMI presented findings from 2017 and 2022 and solutions for water quality issues.
The city’s reservoir is of a shallow depth, where algae grows during certain times of the year. While the algae does not cause health effects or harm to people, it does cause taste and odor issues that the city has experienced, EMI said.
In the past, EMI has installed two solar beads, keeping the water suspended so algae has harder time forming, which provided some quality improvement within the reservoir itself. But the solar beads did not cure the entire treatment process of taste and odor issues.
EMI discussed a number of solutions and recommendations to make the water more pleasing for users of the water system and to adhere more to aesthetic standards.
EMI recommends the city start with chemical intervention, using copper sulfates to treat water as it comes to the water plant. EarthTec is a copper sulfate chemical widely used in the water industry and could be implemented. It is an EPA-registered algaecide, is NSF 60 approved and is registered in all states to be utilized in drinking water parameters.
The use of EarthTec is one of the most cost-effective treatment processes and would reduce algae quickly, EMI said.
Upfront capital costs for equipment, application and services would be approximately $31,000. Monthly costs for the addition of the chemical would be $2,700 a month, though those costs would fluctuate since the algae do not produce all the time.
If EarthTec does not solve the issues, EMI then recommends the implementation of a powdered activated carbon feed system (PAC), which removes organic compounds from water. The city has used PAC in the past, but the carbon has not had enough detention time to do its work. PAC takes at least 15 minutes to work. Estimated costs for a contact zone to ensure detention time, the treatment system and the beginning installation would be $352,225.
The EMI then recommends drilling a well to mix source water from the reservoir with groundwater, a widely used standard to blend sources for higher quality water. It would reduce the amount of algae and could provide 1/4 of the existing source water supply. The estimated cost for the well would be $368,800.
The city could look at having an interconnection with Barrow County by installing an eight-inch water line that runs from the county source to the city’s raw water source. The connection would blend the water sources together, reducing the amount of algae. It would need to be evaluated if the connection could produce and sustain the needed 350 gallons a minute. The estimated cost to install an eight-inch water line would be $863,500.
Other options discussed that would either help water at the reservoir or treat it at the plant include an off-site storage reservoir, ozone treatment, a granular activated carbon system and an ionic exchange process.
While EMI said the other options would be effective in reducing algae, they would be more costly and some are more extensive to operate.
The options would be less feasible and less viable solutions in terms of capital outlay costs.
EMI further recommended starting with more cost-effective solutions, such as chemical intervention with EarthTec, before moving to the other processes.
The oversight and management of the plant treatment would require a class one operator and other operators of any certification to oversee daily maintenance, they added.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business March 9, the council considered:
• a contract for an auctioneer for the sale of the public works building at 330 Jefferson St. Proposals were received from three agencies: Classic Realty and Auction Co., Bullseye Auction & Appraisal and Piche’ Auction & Realty. City staff recommend Classic Realty and Auction Co.
• the schedule for a number of upcoming events. Statham Clean-Up Days are scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2023 Sunflower Festival is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Boo on Broad 5K is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
• a proclamation to recognize Georgia Cities Week on April 23-29, 2023, encouraging residents to support the celebration and corresponding activities.
• a proclamation to declare the month of April as “Safe Digging Month,” helping educate the public about the importance and safety of calling Georgia 811 before digging.
• a proclamation declaring April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day, urging citizens to protect trees and woodlands.
• ordinances to accept dedication of sanitary sewer and water easements and related infrastructure from D.R. Horton, Inc., Lakes of Statham Community Association, Inc., and GDCI GA 7, LP, for open space on Providence Rd. and Lakes of Statham. The council also considered related sanitary sewer easements and bills of sale for the property.
• a contract with Professional Probation Services, Inc., for the services and programs for misdemeanor offenders placed on probation by the Statham Municipal Court. The agreement would begin April 1, 2023, and expire March 31, 2024, with automatic renewal for a total of four one-year terms through March 31, 2028. Fees for basic services are paid for by sentenced offenders, so no fees accrued under the Specifications for Probation Services would be obligations of the city.
