Governor Brian Kemp and officials from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Georgia Power and electric vehicle maker Rivian gathered at Tallulah Gorge State Park on April 20 to celebrate a partnership to install electric vehicle (EV) charging in state parks. Tallulah Gorge is the first of six Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites to receive Rivian Waypoints chargers.

Additional Rivian Waypoints chargers will be installed at Fort Yargo, Cloudland Canyon, High Falls and Skidaway Island state parks, as well as Wormsloe Historic Site. The chargers will be powered by 100% renewable energy through Rivian’s energy matching program.

