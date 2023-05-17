Governor Brian Kemp and officials from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Georgia Power and electric vehicle maker Rivian gathered at Tallulah Gorge State Park on April 20 to celebrate a partnership to install electric vehicle (EV) charging in state parks. Tallulah Gorge is the first of six Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites to receive Rivian Waypoints chargers.
Additional Rivian Waypoints chargers will be installed at Fort Yargo, Cloudland Canyon, High Falls and Skidaway Island state parks, as well as Wormsloe Historic Site. The chargers will be powered by 100% renewable energy through Rivian’s energy matching program.
The event was attended by Gov. Kemp, DNR Commissioner Mark Williams, State Parks and Historic Sites Director Jeff Cown, Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene and Rivian General Counsel Michael Callahan.
"Rivian is a valued partner in electric vehicle innovation and in growing the EV market here in the No. 1 state for business,” said Gov. Kemp. “Today’s unveiling represents our continued cooperation in creating new opportunities for tourism and commerce in the Peach State. I congratulate Rivian on this milestone and look forward to the future we will build together for the people of Georgia."
DNR Commissioner Mark Williams added, “We are excited to partner with Rivian and Georgia Power to help our visitors and Georgia travelers reduce emissions and protect our great state’s natural beauty for generations to come. We have strategically placed these chargers at state parks that are accessible to smaller cities and towns.”
The chargers are part of Rivian’s Waypoints Network of Level 2 chargers which can add up to 25 miles of driving range for each hour they are plugged in to Rivian’s R1T pickup or R1S SUV. Level 2 chargers like these are ideal for EV-driving park patrons visiting for extended periods of time for scenic hikes or overnight stays. Each charger is equipped with a J1772 plug, making it compatible with all types of electric vehicles. With this feature, this collaborative effort extends Georgia’s electric charging infrastructure grid to new areas for all EV drivers to explore.
“These chargers represent opportunity: The opportunity to explore responsibly, to consider zero-emission transport and to implement a more sustainable way of going about the world,” said Trent Warnke, Senior Director of Energy and Charging Solutions at Rivian. “Every kilowatt-hour our chargers deliver is matched with renewable resources like solar and wind.”
Rivian will provide the chargers, their installation and all network access fees and maintenance for five years at no cost to the state or taxpayers. The installation of these chargers is also made possible through Georgia Power’s Make Ready program, approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission, through which the utility provides funding to construct, own and maintain the infrastructure between the existing electrical grid and new chargers. A nominal fee will be set for users to cover the electricity cost and administrative fees for charging.
“This partnership represents two things of great significance to Rivian: Our commitment to zero-emission outdoor adventure and our deepening partnership with Georgia," said Michael Callahan, Chief Legal Officer at Rivian. "Rivian will bring jobs, technology and investment to Georgia — as well as some fun."
“Georgia’s wide variety of beautiful, engaging state parks and educational historic sites are among our state’s best assets, driving tourism and making Georgia a great place to live and visit,” said Kim Greene, Georgia Power chairman, president and CEO. “At Georgia Power, we’re committed to supporting the growing electric vehicle market, furthering EV technology and innovation in Georgia, and are proud to partner with the Georgia DNR and Rivian on this exciting effort to make public charging readily available at important destination locations across the state.”
