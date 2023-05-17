Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.