Sports betting hasn’t come to Georgia yet, but the sports betting industry is on its way.
FanDuel Group plans to open a technology campus in Atlanta, an investment of more than $15 million that will create more than 900 jobs during the next five years, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.
The center will focus primarily on supporting the New York-based company’s product development and IT operations.
“FanDuel’s decision to open a tech hub in Georgia is a testament to our world-class universities and tech training programs, as well as the diverse ecosystem of professional sports leagues and teams we’ve cultivated here,” Kemp said in a prepared statement.
As part of FanDuel’s commitment to building a diverse workforce, the company will support a training system that will include the University System of Georgia, the state’s private colleges and Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
FanDuel Group also will establish partnerships with community organizations across Atlanta to provide resume-building workshops, mock interview sessions and mentorship programs.
“This center will not only expand the city’s digital media and e-entertainment sectors, but it will also provide new job opportunities for more Atlantans in software development and other promising fields,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.
FanDuel’s 68,0000-square-foot tech center will be located in Atlanta’s Midtown area. New job opportunities will be focused on software engineering, product development, information technology, user experience and user interface design.
“As we grow our business in a very competitive industry, it’s critical we have access to a diverse talent pool needed to build the most innovative platform in the sector,” said Sarah Butterfass, FanDuel Group’s chief product officer. “During this process, it became clear that Atlanta provided FanDuel with a winning combination of access to a thriving tech cluster, respected educational institutions we could partner with and a diverse and welcoming community.”
Founded in 2009, FanDuel has grown into a portfolio of brands across the gaming and fantasy sports industries and boasts America’s No.-1 online sports book. The company has more than 12 million customers across the nation.
At least for now, Georgians won’t be among FanDuel’s sports betting customers. Legislation asking Georgia voters to decide whether to legalize online sports betting in the Peach State failed to make it through the General Assembly this year for the second year in a row.
