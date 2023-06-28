The Barrow County Farmers Market is highlighting vendors that make the market possible by sharing their stories. This week, one of the market’s newest members, Patrick Farms, was spotlighted. Patrick Farms is owned and operated by Miles and Charline Patrick. Located in Winder, Patrick Farms specializes in fresh seasonal produce and you-pick collard greens every fall/winter. Patrick farms is an occasional vendor so be sure to check the market’s weekly vendor list to see when they’ll be joining.

