The Barrow County Farmers Market is highlighting vendors that make the market possible by sharing their stories. This week, one of the market’s newest members, Patrick Farms, was spotlighted. Patrick Farms is owned and operated by Miles and Charline Patrick. Located in Winder, Patrick Farms specializes in fresh seasonal produce and you-pick collard greens every fall/winter. Patrick farms is an occasional vendor so be sure to check the market’s weekly vendor list to see when they’ll be joining.
Latest Barrow News
- Wildcats football competes at Kirby Smart 7-on-7 camp
- Bulldogs’ and Knights’ hoops host summer league in Winder
- Recent arrests made around the county
- 'Full depth reclamation' on Tom Miller Road begins
- Recent incidents recently reported by BCSO
- NGHS ranks in Top 20 Most Trusted Healthcare Brands
- Rotary Club of Winder sponsors new Rotary Club, the first in 60 years
- Barrow County plans for the next 20 years
Most Popular
Articles
- Man caught on camera breaking into eight cars at dealership
- Recent arrests made around the county
- Recent incidents reported by the BCSO
- Large active adult community coming to Winder
- Suicidal man found with explosive device at City Pond Park
- BCES promotes Landers to lieutenant
- SWAT team seizes roughly seven pounds of methamphetamine from Auburn home
- Bulldoggs and Knights football compete at UGA 7-on-7 camp
- WBCT completes first week of drama camp
- Winder prepares for transition to new trash service provider
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.