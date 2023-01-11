Feeding Barrow receives donation

Sam and Claudia Shedd from St. Anthony’s Episcopal Church in Winder presented a check to the BCSS Feeding Barrow Program for $1100 to sponsor four students in the weekend meal bag program. "We’re very grateful to the congregation of St. Anthony’s for their continued support of this important student support program that directly addresses weekend food insecurity for several hundred Barrow students," said Feeding Barrow advocate Ellen Petree.
"The most essential daily school supply is a healthy and nutritious meal for children. Thank you to St. Anthony’s compassionate members for giving a hand up to BCSS students who struggle with food insecurity."
