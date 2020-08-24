Barrow County Emergency Services is again joining with Barrow County AMVETS and the Barrow County Community Emergency Response Team for the fifth annual ABC golf tournament Monday, Sept. 14 at The Chimneys in Winder.
“This is our annual fundraiser to help support the needed programs operated by our organizations,” said BCES chief Alan Shuman in a news release. “We truly appreciate those that have participated in previous ones and look forward to this year’s being successful as well.”
The annual tournament has helped support programs such as the Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) training, the purchasing equipment for the CERT team, feeding the hungry, assisting veterans and providing dinners for the needy during the holidays, as well as many other projects in the past, leaders said.
Registration for the Sept. 14 tournament begins at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. The cost is $100 per golfer, and the price includes breakfast and lunch and entry into a raffle with several prizes.
There are still a few sponsorship opportunities currently available. The funds that are raised will assist all three organizations in activities that benefit and improve the services in Barrow County. All donations made are tax-deductible.
For more information, contact Penny Clack at pclack@barrowga.org or at 770-307-2987, ext 1842.
