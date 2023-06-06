Chief Alan Shuman of Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) recently announced the recipients of the second annual Tim Watson Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is operated through the Barrow Fire Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the BCES team in numerous areas. It is named after firefighter Tim Watson, who died in the line of duty, after contracting Covid from a patient.

The scholarship is open to children whose parents work for BCES. They are required to fill out an application that is screened by members of the department. “This year we have the honor of awarding three scholarships in the amount of $1,000,” said Chief Shuman. “The scholarship recipients will be able to utilize this towards their higher education”

