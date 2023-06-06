Chief Alan Shuman of Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) recently announced the recipients of the second annual Tim Watson Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is operated through the Barrow Fire Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the BCES team in numerous areas. It is named after firefighter Tim Watson, who died in the line of duty, after contracting Covid from a patient.
The scholarship is open to children whose parents work for BCES. They are required to fill out an application that is screened by members of the department. “This year we have the honor of awarding three scholarships in the amount of $1,000,” said Chief Shuman. “The scholarship recipients will be able to utilize this towards their higher education”
McKenzie Locke received the award as she graduates from Barrow Arts and Science Academy this year. She will start her journey towards becoming a special effects makeup artists by attending The Academy of Makeup Arts in Nashville, Tenn. As she says in her senior quote, “Do not be afraid of indulging in your childish passions." McKenzie is the daughter of Captain Kevin and Amy Locke.
Dylan Thayer received the award as he graduates with honors from Winder Barrow High School this year. He will be attending the University of North Georgia as he pursues a degree in business. Dylan has been on the honor roll every year since elementary school and wants to own and operate his own business. He is the son of Lieutenant Jeremy and Laurie Thayer.
Coleman Stanley accepts the scholarship as he graduates from Cedar Shoals High School. Coleman loves playing baseball and is looking forward to playing college baseball while attending Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs. He will be pursuing a degree in business and hopes to work with BCES after college. Coleman is the son of Lieutenant Jason and April Stanley.
The awarding of the scholarships was done in a small ceremony at the headquarters of BCES. Attendees included Tim Watson's wife Kimberly and their son Jacob. Money for the scholarship is raised through numerous fundraisers, such as the upcoming 2nd Annual Car Show at Bethlehem Church on June 17th 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
“It is an honor to keep Tim’s memory alive in this way,” said Chief Shuman. “We are looking forward to seeing where the three winners go in their journey.”
