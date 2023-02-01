On Sunday Jan. 29, firefighter Robert "Bob" Stewart walked into Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) Fire Station 7 for his last shift in the fire industry.
After 26 years in fire/EMS, Stewart is retiring. On Jan. 13, Stewart was recognized for his upcoming retirement at the department’s annual awards dinner.
“Firefighter Stewart has been with us for a long time and is the most dependable firefighter I have worked with,” said Captain Aaron Fuller.
“We will miss working with him but wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Stewart has been with BCES for 21 years and is well known for his great attitude and work ethic. He worked as the driver operator of Truck 7 for several years and takes great pride in maintaining his truck and equipment. Stewart is also known for his abilities as a cook and has been passing his skills onto others on his crew.
Over the last years, Stewart has also worked with many new firefighters in teaching them about the apparatus and the job of firefighting. “Firefighter Stewart is a great example of the quality of the men and women that work here and we are losing a lot of experience with his retirement,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “He will be truly missed, but we hope he truly enjoys this next chapter and spends more time with his wife, family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.