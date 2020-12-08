Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and the Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County are partnering to offer free flu shots to the community next week.
People can stop by the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder, from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, to receive their flu shot.
Public health officials have stressed that getting a flu shot is of even greater importance this flu season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
