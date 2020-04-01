The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly food distribution day Thursday, April 23.
The event, sponsored by Winder First Baptist Church, will be held 8 a.m. (rain or shine) at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder. It is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements. Proof of county residency is required.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and "social distancing" guidelines, people are asked to remain in their cars and bags of food will be placed in their trunks. People are asked to have their trunks cleaned out for food to be placed there.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.