The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly outdoor food distribution day at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
The event will be held, rain or shine, at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware on West Athens Street in Winder. It will be sponsored in January by Georgia Power, the Winder Rotary Club, Nikki Vanluan, Steffanie Sorrells and Kelly Yarbrough.
The event is open to all Barrow Countynresidents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements. Proof of county residency is required, and food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
