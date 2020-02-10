Former long-time Barrow County commissioner Roger Wehunt died Saturday, Feb. 8, according to an online obituary. He was 80.
A Jackson County native, Wehunt was a farmer in Barrow County and served parts of five terms on the commission, starting in 1998. He resigned in 2008 to run for mayor of Winder and returned in 2015 after winning a special election to replace Steve Worley.
Wehunt was re-elected to a four-year term in 2016 but resigned his District 3 seat in October 2018 due to an ongoing illness. Rolando Alvarez won the special election in March 2019 to replace Wehunt.
Wehunt is survived by his wife, former school board member Connie Wehunt, his daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a brother and sister.
A private family graveside service was held, according to the obituary.
This story will be updated.
