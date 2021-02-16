Dan Cromer, a former superintendent of the Barrow County School System who later served two terms on the school board, died Saturday, Feb. 13, at his home in Winder. He was 75.
A Madison County native, Cromer began his career in education as high school science teacher in DeKalb County in 1969 and later was involved in educational research at the University of Georgia.
He was hired as the director of human resources for Barrow County schools in 1978, later became assistant superintendent for business services and served as superintendent from 1992-1998.
Cromer was named Administrator of the Year by the Georgia Association of Educational Office Personnel in 1993 and Educator of the Year by the Georgia Educational Leadership Association in 1997.
Cromer later ran for and was elected to the board of education in 2006 as the board's District 7 at-large representative and re-elected in 2010. He chose not to seek re-election in 2014.
“Mr. Cromer meant a lot to a great number of people in BCSS and the community,” Barrow County superintendent Chris McMichael said in a statement. “Dan leaves a mighty legacy and his impact on education in Barrow County and beyond will last forever.”
A full obituary for Cromer can be found online at barrownewsjournal.com and on page 6A of this week’s print edition.
