Fort Yargo State Park has received a $200,000 grant from the state for the reconstruction of the bridge on the park’s lake loop trail.
The dilapidated trail bridge at Fort Yargo serves primarily hikers but is also open to bicycles and is used several times a year for races conducted in the park.
The project is one of 12 around the state awarded a roughly $2.5 million in combined funding by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources through its Georgia Recreational Trails Program. Another $2.1 million in public and private monies will also be kicked in to help fund the projects, according to a news release.
“We are excited to support these communities and these projects because we want to make sure that every Georgian has a chance to get outdoors,” DNR commissioner Mark Williams said. “We’ve seen public access dramatically increase through the many great trails built in partnership with RTP, and we are looking forward to even more.”
The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) “seeks to support communities in developing recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both nonmotorized and motorized outdoor recreation,” according to the release. RTP funds come from the Federal Highway Trust Fundand& represent an estimate of the motor fuel excise tax collected from off-highway recreational use.
Georgia DNR conducts biannual grant application cycles for RTP funds. The 12 awardees were selected from 39 project proposals requesting a total of $6.5 million, according to the release.
