Two Winder-Barrow High School projects, one from Russell Middle School and one from the Center for Innovative Technology took gold medals at the regional science Fair Jan. 31 and will compete in the state science fair.
It is the first-year Barrow County high school projects will compete at the state level since 2016, when a team from Apalachee High School was in the science fair. The school system has had middle school projects in the state fair for the past three years. In 2017, four middle school projects competed at the state level.
Nine students are involved with projects this year at the state competition.
They are: Kristain Johnson, Kendraya Jones and Ivory Coates-Powell and Justin Kight, Aryana Payne and Brittany Vincente, all from Winder-Barrow High School; Kendall Sanders and Hannah Oliver from the Arts & Innovation Magnet classes at CFIT; and Emma Pitman from Russell Middle School.
The state competition will be March 26-28 at the Classic Center in Athens.
The Winder-Barrow students are in Libby Myers’ AP environmental science class. They generally agreed that they took the class for an easy grade. “It turns out it was the opposite,” Vicente said. Kight admitted he had a “slot” that he needed to fill and took the class. Myers and he agreed he is a “nerd.”
The three students developed a project that finds the sugar content of a substance using lasers.
Johnson, Jones and Coates-Powell have a project that provides chemical analysis of slime.
Jones said the team would test carbonation to see if it affects the slime before the state competition.
Johnson said mixing baking soda with the slime made the soda “crumbly” and combining shaving cream with it, made the shaving cream “fluffy.”
Myers said the slime “messed up” and the team had to “start over and they did.”
Kight said their project with lasers had a lot of math involved. Coates-Powell said she did nearly all the math and Kight and Payne separated the variables — Kight said it had about 50 variables — and marked each with a dot and a string.
Lee Bane, director of innovative technology for the system, said the schools also had four silver medal projects from the Arts & Innovation Technology classes at CFIT, Russell and Bear Creek middle schools; two projects that received American Chemical Society awards from Winder-Barrow High School and Russell Middle School; and a bronze medal winner from Haymon-Morris Middle School.
