Safe Kids Georgia will be handing out free bike helmets to children ages 2 and older on Barrow County School System campuses in June through a district partnership with Northeast Georgia Health System.
The distributions will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Winder Elementary School and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Haymon-Morris Middle School. WES is located at 194 McNeal Rd., Winder, and HMMS is located 1008 Haymon Morris Rd., Winder.
The drive-through pickups will be the same times and locations as the school system’s meal bag distribution.
“More children ages 5 to 14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to biking than any other sport,” organizers said. “Helmets can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by 88 percent; yet only 45 percent of children 14 and under usually wear a bike helmet.”
Those wanting a helmet should drive to the back of either school and look for the Safe Kids tent. Safe Kids volunteers will utilize physical distancing and wear personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, to protect themselves and the community, organizers said. Parents/caregivers should pull up to the Safe Kids tent (curbside), then they will gather information regarding the child who needs the helmet in order to size them appropriately.
Helmet size is based on age and height. Volunteers will not fit the child for the helmet to reduce exposure; so they follow the guidelines for sizing closely, organizers said.
Organizers offered the following safety tips:
•“Use your head, wear a helmet.” It is the most effective, simple and safe device available to reduce head injury and death from bicycle crashes.
•Tell your kids to ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, not against it. Stay as far to the right as possible. Use appropriate hand signals and respect traffic signals, stopping at all stop signs and stoplights.
•Teach your kids to make eye contact with drivers. Bikers should make sure drivers are paying attention and are going to stop before they cross the street.
•Be bright and use lights when riding at dusk, dawn or in the evening, and make sure your bike has reflectors as well. It’s also smart to wear clothes and accessories that have retro-reflective materials to improve biker visibility to motorists.
•Actively supervise children until you’re comfortable that they are responsible to ride on their own.
