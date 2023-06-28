Barrow County recently began a comprehensive overhaul of Tom Miller Road. The county refers to this project as a "full depth reclamation," which will fortify the road and stretch its life expectancy.
The road will remain open during the process, but county officials recommend using alternate routes to expedite the operation so it will be less of a disturbance to nearby residents.
