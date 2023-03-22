Fundraisers have been created through GoFundMe for victims of the house explosion on Hidden Acres Road March 11, which took the lives of three women and injured four others.

Linda Gable Martin, 54, is one of the women who died in the home explosion. Martin’s loved ones have turned to the community, family and friends for support in covering the expenses of her funeral and other end-of-life costs. To view Martin’s the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/vt9h/linda-gable-martin-funeral-expenses

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.