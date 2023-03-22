Fundraisers have been created through GoFundMe for victims of the house explosion on Hidden Acres Road March 11, which took the lives of three women and injured four others.
Linda Gable Martin, 54, is one of the women who died in the home explosion. Martin’s loved ones have turned to the community, family and friends for support in covering the expenses of her funeral and other end-of-life costs. To view Martin’s the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/vt9h/linda-gable-martin-funeral-expenses
Fundraisers have also been created for survivors Kristi Singleton and Billy Chestnut, who are still hospitalized after the explosion left them with severe burns.
Singleton suffered third-degree burns and lost two dogs in the fire. Her loved ones have reached out to the community for support in helping Singleton with medical expenses, hospital stays, surgeries, ongoing treatments and in helping her heal from the loss of her beloved pets. To view Singleton’s Go Fund Me, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kristi-singletons-recovery-from-house-fire
Billy Chestnut also remains in an area hospital ICU burn unit after the explosion. He faces a tough road ahead with the loss of his home and all of possessions. His loved ones are asking for donations to help towards providing him with a new home, as well as help with medical bills and other accommodations he will need for his recovery. To view Chestnut’s GoFundMe, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-assist-billy-chestnut.
