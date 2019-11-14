Economic development is “going in the right direction,” Georgia Chamber of Commerce President Chris Clark told the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 5, but he warned the majority of jobs in the future “don’t exist right now.”
He said the state and local economy have a lot of risk and a lot of opportunity.
“I don’t care how safe your business is someone is out there trying to disrupt it,” Clark told chamber members.
As an example of the jobs that don’t exist, Clark said one of the most sought after skills in the last year were of a drone deliver pilot.
That job “didn’t exist five years ago,” he said.
Technology is driving much of the upheaval, he said. The average Georgian today is “connected” to 13 electronic devices. That will double in five years, Clark said.
The other “threat” is in the cybersecurity field. Clark said the state chamber was attacked 1,700 times in October. That is happening at all levels of government and business, he said.
“The” factor in economic development now, Clark said, is talent. “Who has the talent will drive the economy.”
Clark declared, “There is a war for talent going on. There will continue to be a war for talent going on.”
He returned to the notion that jobs of the future don’t exist now. Education as it is being taught to students “is not what they need,” Clark said.
He said the educational system needs to focus more on “an ecosystem here to help (students) be successful.” Soft skills continue to be a focus of industrial and commercial companies, he said. Showing up for work on time every day is often cited as needed.
He said he would worry “long-term” about the housing mix in Barrow County. Jobs are going to continue to be created in the Atlanta area and young workers “can’t afford” to live there, Clark said.
