The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the second murder conviction of a Winder man in connection with the July 2011 killing of his wife after tossing out the initial conviction due to the exclusion of evidence in his first trial.
In a unanimous ruling dated Monday, Dec. 21, with Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren not participating, the state’s high court ruled that James Morris Lynn Jr.’s malice murder conviction and life-without-parole sentence for beating his wife, Tonya Lynn, 38, to death with a baseball bat should stand. The court vacated Lynn’s concurrent 20-year sentence for aggravated assault, saying that count should have been merged with the malice murder count for sentencing.
Lynn was indicted in October 2011 by a Barrow County grand jury on malice murder and aggravated assault charges, and he was convicted on both counts in Barrow County Superior Court following a jury trial in June 2012. The state Supreme Court reversed that conviction in 2014 due on the basis that evidence that Tonya Lynn engaged in two extramarital affairs was excluded from the trial. The court at the time argued that evidence would have corroborated James Lynn’s testimony that Tonya told him of her infidelity just before he killed her and could have resulted in a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Lynn was retried in August and September 2015 and again convicted on all counts. His motion for a new trial was denied by the trial court in May and he appealed to the Supreme Court.
Lynn argued that the Supreme Court should vacate the trial court’s order denying him a new trial for “lack of adequate findings” and remand for new detailed findings. He also argued that the trial court erred in denying his motion for a mistrial during the second trial, that he had ineffective counsel at the trial and that those combined errors “cumulatively prejudiced” him.
“But the trial court was not required to make detailed findings in denying Lynn’s motion for (a) new trial,” Justice Nels S.D. Peterson wrote in the high court’s 27-page ruling. “The trial court did not err in denying Lynn’s motion for a mistrial because the alleged basis for a mistrial posed little prejudice to Lynn and the court gave a sufficient curative instruction. Lynn’s ineffective assistance claims fail because he has not established that trial counsel performed deficiently in any respect. And his cumulative error argument fails because there are no errors to cumulate.”
After Tonya Lynn went missing on July 27, 2011, James Lynn was interviewed multiple times by authorities and eventually admitted to killing her with the bat and dumping her body in a well on her family’s property.
Prosecutors presented evidence at trial that the Lynns, who had been married 16 years and had four children together, had a tumultuous marriage and separated and filed for divorce in March 2011. They moved back in together less than two months later, but their troubles were not reconciled.
According to trial testimony, Tonya Lynn became increasingly afraid of her husband and told people he had said he would kill her before letting her go. She said she would not leave him immediately due to him having controlled access to their bank accounts, but she began saving money in preparation to leave.
On July 24, Tonya told a man who she began dating during her separation from her husband that James had thrown her into a doorframe and she planned to leave with the children. She also told her cousin on July 26 that she was leaving and had packed her belongings.
On July 27, Tonya did not report to her work, and law enforcement began a search after attempts to reach her were unsuccessful. Tonya’s family members told investigators that James simultaneously claimed that she probably died due to a heart condition and that one of her cousins had probably killed her. James showed up for a requested interview with investigators but had completely wiped his cell phone of data.
Tonya’s vehicle was found in the Winder Library parking lot on July 27, and video surveillance showed that it was left there just after 1:30 a.m. that day by a male, who then got into a truck owned by the woman James had been dating. The woman told investigators she went to the library to pick up James, and he was then arrested July 29 on obstruction charges for lying about not knowing how his wife’s vehicle wound up in the parking lot.
During an interview following the arrest, James admitted to killing Tonya with the bat at their home in Winder and told them where the body was located. After retrieving the body, medical examiners with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that Tonya had died from blunt force trauma to the head.
James testified at trial that he had killed Tonya out of self-defense and in the heat of the moment. He testified that Tonya’s affair led to their separation and that he believed the affair continued after they moved back in together. James said he confronted Tonya on July 26 about the affair and told her that he was contacting a divorce attorney.
According to James, Tonya became upset and taunted him by saying she was having sexual relations with multiple men, and she then retrieved the bat and swung it at him in the bathroom. James said he snatched the bat away and swung back at her, hitting her twice and leaving the room. When he returned to the room, Tonya was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse. James then wiped her blood off the floor, rolled her into a blanket, slid her down the stairs in the home, put her in the back of his vehicle and drove around town for a while before returning home to clean the house and bathroom. Several hours later, he left for work and dumped the body on his way there.
But prosecutors presented evidence that In a June 30 email to the woman who he had been dating and picked him up from the library, James wrote, “I have high hopes my problem will soon be gone for good. I have to be patient and bide my times wisely and always have a good alibi.” In subsequent emails, James wrote about his anger at the possibility Tonya would leave with their children and said that she “doesn’t deserve to even be living” and that he thought he would be happy if she were “gone for good.”
Lynn argued that the Supreme Court could not undertake a meaningful review of the claims raised in his motion for a new trial because of the absence of detailed findings by the trial court, but the justices disagreed.
“Lynn cites cases in which we have remanded for further findings, but none of those cases involve motions for new trial,” Peterson wrote. “It is well-settled that a trial court is not required to issue written findings of fact and conclusions of law when deciding a motion for new trial. And this principle applies no differently when a motion raises claims of ineffective assistance of counsel. We decline to vacate (the conviction) and remand for a more detailed order.”
Lynn had also argued that the trial court should have granted his motion for a mistrial when the prosecution, in violation of a pretrial agreement between the parties elicited testimony referencing a polygraph test he was given during an interview with a detective. The judge in the case denied Lynn’s motion for a mistrial after the detective mentioned the polygraph during her testimony and instead told the jury that the polygraph was offered to Lynn, that he agreed to take it, that the test was never administered because he already had one scheduled for that same day, and that the jury should disregard any mention of it and not consider it in its deliberations.
Lynn’s case has attracted national attention in the more than nine years since the killing, and his past prior to being married to Tonya also came under increased scrutiny. The GBI reopened an investigation into the death of his first wife, Julie Johnson Lynn, who died in January 1990 at the couple’s home in Metter at age 20 when she was shot in the face. She was pregnant at the time of her death. The cause of death was changed from “suicide” to “undetermined.”
