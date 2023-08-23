Barrow County student Sarah Kate Gardner is a district winner of the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Middle School Bookmark Contest. She received $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 4th District, which includes 17 counties in Northeast Central Georgia.
“Georgia Farm Bureau’s Middle School Bookmark Contest encourages students to explore agriculture and then create a piece of art inspired by what they learned,” said GFB President Tom McCall. “Students who might not otherwise think about agriculture learn about the variety of crops and livestock Georgia farmers raise as they create their drawings.”
The contest, sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau, was open to any Georgia middle school student in grades 6-8. Barrow County Farm Bureau coordinated the contest locally.
Gardner was a sixth grader at the Center for Innovative Teaching when she entered the contest earlier this year. Mrs. Payne was the teacher who encouraged Gardner to enter the contest.
“We’re proud of Sarah Kate for being the district winner in the Georgia Farm Bureau Bookmark Contest,” said Barrow County Farm Bureau Bureau President Russ Wilburn. “On behalf of Barrow County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank the students and teachers who participated in our bookmark contest. The students who entered did a great job of illustrating Georgia agriculture.”
The 75 county Farm Bureaus across the state that held local contests submitted their top winners to GFB from which 10 district winners were chosen based on artistic merit and how well the artwork represented Georgia agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.