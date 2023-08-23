Gardner wins 2023 bookmart contest-photo

Sarah Kate Gardner was named the GFB 4th District winner in the organization’s 2023 bookmark contest with this talented illustration.

 Submitted photo

Barrow County student Sarah Kate Gardner is a district winner of the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Middle School Bookmark Contest. She received $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 4th District, which includes 17 counties in Northeast Central Georgia.

Gardner is the daughter of Robert and Nina Gardner. Her artwork may be viewed at https://gfb.ag/gardnerbookmark .

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.