Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials clarified Thursday that eight people have been arrested and three suspects remain at large in connection with the April murder of a Bethlehem woman.
A GBI spokesperson said three people — Shawn Callaway, 38, Terri Garner, 37, and Eva Galacia Martinez, 26 — have been charged under the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act in connection with the killing of Rossana Delgado, 37, whose body was found April 20 at a cabin in Gilmer County. Callaway and Garner were arrested in Texas in late April, and Martinez, of Winder, was arrested by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office on May 7.
Callaway and Garner were charged with tampering with evidence, while Martinez was charged with tampering with evidence and two counts of making false statements.
The GBI had not previously confirmed the involvement of Callaway, Garner or Martinez in its updates on the case.
Delgado, who worked as a taxi driver in Gwinnett County, was last heard from the night of April 16 and later seen on surveillance footage from that night at a store in Chamblee. Her body was discovered at the cabin in Cherry Log on April 20 after the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check there. The body had been burned and dismembered, according to authorities’ court testimony at a hearing in Gilmer County.
In all, 11 people have been charged in the case, including seven for murder, four of whom have been arrested. The GBI announced July 3 that Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, was arrested June 26 in Mexico and has been charged with murder. Three other suspects — Megan Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Juan Antonio Vega, 25, of Cobb County — were arrested on murder charges May 15 in Mexico. And three additional suspects — Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 28, of Oklahoma, and Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, 28, of Marietta — remain at large on murder charges and are also believed to be in Mexico.
Another person, 28-year-old Calvin Harvard of Covington, was arrested in connection with the case April 28 and charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property after Delgado’s vehicle and two suspects’ vehicles were found in his possession.
Authorities have not yet publicly commented on a potential motive of the suspects or the relationship between any of them and Delgado.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the at-large suspects or with information on the case is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
