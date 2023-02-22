SAC Mark Lavender promoted

SAC Mark Lavender

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the promotion of Mark Lavender to Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the GBI Region 10 Field Office in Conyers.

SAC Lavender will be responsible for the supervision of the special agents assigned to the office, which serves a nine-county area of metro Atlanta, and conducts major investigations to include use-of-force, public corruption, violent crimes against persons, fraud and other felonies.

