The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the promotion of Mark Lavender to Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the GBI Region 10 Field Office in Conyers.
SAC Lavender will be responsible for the supervision of the special agents assigned to the office, which serves a nine-county area of metro Atlanta, and conducts major investigations to include use-of-force, public corruption, violent crimes against persons, fraud and other felonies.
SAC Lavender has been employed with the GBI for 22 years. SAC Lavender began his career with the GBI in 2001 and has been assigned to the Gainesville Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Canton Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Region 7 Field Office, and the Major Theft Unit.
SAC Lavender has been recognized as an expert in drug enforcement and commercial cargo theft investigations. SAC Lavender was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Region 11 Field Office in Athens in 2019. SAC Lavender is also a general instructor and specialized instructor.
SAC Lavender began his law enforcement career in 1998 with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, where he was assigned to uniformed patrol.
SAC Lavender received an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Gainesville College in 1996 and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Augusta State University in March 1998, and he is currently attending the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has over 900 employees and a current budget of $147,482,036. SAC Lavender is assigned to the Investigative Division.
SAC Lavender is a native of Elbert County and currently resides in Barrow County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.