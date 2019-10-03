Preliminary testing results indicate that foul play "does not appear to be involved" in the death of a man who was found floating in a pond in Winder on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
According to a statement issued by Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Vic Reynolds, just after noon Friday, Oct. 4, the body, a white male, was discovered in a lake near 2323 Booth Circle around 1:10 p.m. Oct. 2. The body appeared to have been in the water for several days, Reynolds said.
The body was sent to the GBI crime lab in Decatur, and identification and cause of death are pending until further testing is complete, Reynolds said.
The GBI, Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Barrow County Coroner's Office are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with any information can contact the Athens GBI Office at 706-552-2309.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.