The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the March 1 death of an Auburn woman who was arrested the previous day and died hours after being released from a local hospital.
Amanda Cerdes, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11:20 a.m., around seven hours after she was initially brought in following her arrest by the Auburn Police Department.
Cerdes was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and was charged with possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
“Due to her actions and behavior,” she was taken to the hospital, released from there near 4 a.m. and booked into the Barrow County Detention Center, said GBI public affairs director Nelly Miles, adding that Cerdes remained in an “agitated” state and was restrained “in order to prevent injury to herself or others within the facility.”
Just before 10:45 a.m., Cerdes was found in “physical distress” and jail personnel began performing emergency response measures on her.
The GBI’s office in Athens was requested to investigate the matter by the sheriff’s office. An autopsy was performed March 4 at the GBI Crime Lab and those results are pending further testing, Miles said.
