Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is conducting a study on a 40-mile section of State Route (SR) 316, from I-85 in Gwinnett County to SR 10 in Oconee County. The goal is to set forth recommended potential improvements to the corridor, in addition to the ongoing SR 316 reconstruction projects.
GDOT is hosting a public meeting in Winder on June 6 for Barrow County residents to share information and gather feedback from residents. Local leaders and strongly encourage the public to provide input to help with the planning the transformation of SR 316 into a safer, more efficient roadway.
