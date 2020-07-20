GED testing at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 MLK Jr. Dr., Winder, will resume on Monday, July 27.
Test dates will be Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Test candidates will need to pre-register to test at ged.com. Seating is limited due to COVID-19, and masks will be required.
For more information, call 770-531-3369.
