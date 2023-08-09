In June 2023, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded a total of 27 projects valued at approximately $172,640,535.32.

Five bridge construction projects represent 19 percent of the awarded funds. The projects include bridge construction on various roads in Barrow, Bibb, Dekalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Jackson and Walton counties. The largest of these projects, valued at $15 million, will construct 0.652 mile of bridge and approaches on I-16/SR 404 (Eastbound and Westbound) over Ocmulgee River overflow.

