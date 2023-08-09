In June 2023, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded a total of 27 projects valued at approximately $172,640,535.32.
Five bridge construction projects represent 19 percent of the awarded funds. The projects include bridge construction on various roads in Barrow, Bibb, Dekalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Jackson and Walton counties. The largest of these projects, valued at $15 million, will construct 0.652 mile of bridge and approaches on I-16/SR 404 (Eastbound and Westbound) over Ocmulgee River overflow.
The bridge project in Barrow County is for construction of a roughly one-mile bridge and approaches on Harbins Road/Patrick Mill Road over Apalachee River. The expected completion date is July 31, 2024. The low bidder for this project was C&S Contracting Company, LLC for $2.8 million.
Another project on the award announcement list is the installation of sharp curve warning signs at various locations in Barrow, Clark, Jackson and Oconee counties. The estimated completion date is May 31, 2024. The low bidder for this project was Southern Pavement Solutions, LLC for $82,597.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $58 million, is a reconstruction project that will widen and reconstruct 4.9 miles of State Route (SR) 4 from Green Oak Road to McDilda Road (CR 637) in Toombs County. This project also includes construction of 3 bridges and approaches over little Rocky Creek. This contract along with one other contract represents 35 percent of the awarded funds.
There were 4 projects awarded to construct roundabouts in various parts of the state. The largest of these projects, worth approximately $5.8 million, will construct a roundabout on US 17/SR 25 at SR 99 in Glynn County. These contracts, along with one Design-Build construction contract, make up 26 percent, or approximately $46 million, of the funds awarded.
There were eleven safety projects representing 18 percent, or approximately $30 million, of the awarded funds. These projects include pavement marking upgrades, intersection improvements, installation of Dynamic Message Signs, signage upgrades and more.
The remaining two percent is allotted for two bridge rehabilitation projects in Bibb and Camden counties.
