Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King will be at the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce office, in the Historic Train Depot on Porter Street in downtown Winder, on Thursday, Dec. 9, beginning at 10 a.m.
King will be available to meet with constituents, especially those in the insurance industry, presenting updates on issues of concern and taking questions.
There is no charge to attend, and both chamber members and non-members are welcome.
Contact the chamber office 770-867-9444 for more information.
