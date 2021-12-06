Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King's scheduled trip to Barrow County this week has been postponed.
King had been scheduled to visit the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce's office in downtown Winder on Thursday morning, Dec. 9, to meet with constituents and answer their questions and/or concerns, but his office had to cancel that date, chamber president Tommy Jennings said.
Jennings said the appearance will be rescheduled at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.