Georgia state lawmakers are pressing President Joe Biden to reject a ruling that would halt construction of a $2.6 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Jackson County amid trade-secrets theft allegations.
South Korean manufacturer SK Innovation, which has hired 250 people for the plant so far and pledged to hire thousands more, was slapped last month with a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission that found it pilfered trade secrets from rival battery maker LG Chem.
The commission imposed a 10-year exclusion order barring the U.S. from importing SK Innovation’s lithium-ion batteries, effectively scuttling work on the northeast Georgia plant that has been touted as a boon for the state’s manufacturing industry.
Lawmakers in the Georgia Senate unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday, March 23, calling on Biden to ditch the commission’s ruling, noting he has authority as president to do so. It now heads to the state House of Representatives for that chamber’s backing.
Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, stressed the loss of SK Innovation’s plant would cost Georgia billions of dollars in public and private investments while putting hundreds of people out of work.
“Georgia has significant economic investment in this,” Miller said from the Senate floor. “This is a real opportunity for Georgia to lead in another great manufacturing way.”
Democratic senators joined Republicans including Gov. Brian Kemp in backing the measure, noting that while the theft accusations against SK Innovation are troubling, a solution should be reached that would avoid scrapping the plant project entirely.
“I think this is the time to push both of these companies when there is uncertainty among both before it comes to the president,” said Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta. “Hopefully, these folks can come together and make sure these people stay employed.”
The plant set for construction in Jackson County marks the second SK Innovation battery plant located near the city of Commerce. The two plants aim to supply the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Ford plant in Kentucky and possibly the BMW plant near Greenville, South Carolina.
WARNOCK SPOKESMAN SAYS SETTLEMENT WOULD BE BEST
Mark Libell, chief of staff for Sen. Raphael Warnock, told the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce board last week that the new Georgia senator is working every day to convince the Biden administration to overturn the ITC's ruling.
Biden has until April 10 to overturn the ITC ruling against SK. For its part, SK has threatened to abandon its Commerce plants, and a promised 2,600 jobs, if the ruling isn't overturned.
Libell said the senator's office had spent more time on the SK issue than any other since he took office in January. The office has been in on-going contact with both SK and LG about the ITC ruling and a possible resolution. It's also had discussions with the White House and other various federal agencies about the issue.
But Libell said one of the frustrations in the matter is that SK seems to have "put all its eggs into one basket," meaning that it is expecting the president to overturn the ruling.
Libell said the thought that was a "very risky strategy."
He said he thought SK should be negotiating with LG to settle the issue outside of government intervention. But he noted that the two South Korean rivals "hate each other" and that getting them to settle might be difficult.
Libell said that discussions with LG leaders led him to believe that regardless of the ultimate outcome, if SK did abandon its Commerce plant, LG would step in to either take over the facility to make batteries, or perhaps build another plant to fulfill SK's EV battery contracts.
"The best thing for everyone would be a settlement," Libell said.
Mike Buffington of Mainstreet Newspapers contributed reporting on the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce gathering.
