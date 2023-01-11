The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has vested 162 Georgia Law Enforcement K9s and announced K9 Rip and K9 Xit, with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, are the latest canines to receive their own K9 Storm Patrol Swat Vest, a value of $6,200.
What's unique about these K9 protective vests is they are custom fit and the ballistic panels weigh an average of 1.5 pounds. This helps protect law enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating.
In Georgia, heat indexes can reach over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes. Keeping a K9s body temperature down is crucial while they are working to avoid heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke. The K9 Storm Patrol Swat vests are meant to be worn for entire shifts so that our four legged officers are protected at all times. K9 Officers unconditionally run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon. These vests are rated Threat Level II and shield the K9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even, detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control. "The Georgia Police K9 Foundation could not be more excited knowing we have assisted in the protection of our K9 officers against work related injuries or worse yet, death," said a press release.
According to Kyle Briley, founder and president of Georgia Police K9 Foundation, “Our organization is honored to protect both, K9 Rip and K9 Xit, with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. These Protective Vests were made possible by generous contributions from our supporters in a collaboration with K9s of Valor. Working together, we really do make a difference."
"K9 Rip, a three-year-old Belgium Malinois, is a dual purpose and Swat canine. K9 Xit, a two-year-old German Shepherd is a dual purpose canine. Both protect the citizens in Barrow County for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from their respective handler. They absolutely love family time and meeting the wonderful people in the community; however, these incredible Law Enforcement K9’s all time favorite activity is playing the game at work. Our four-legged officers love doing their job."
