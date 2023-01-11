The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has vested 162 Georgia Law Enforcement K9s and announced K9 Rip and K9 Xit, with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, are the latest canines to receive their own K9 Storm Patrol Swat Vest, a value of $6,200.

What's unique about these K9 protective vests is they are custom fit and the ballistic panels weigh an average of 1.5 pounds. This helps protect law enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating.

