The Georgia Spa Gives Back made $7,500 in donations in support of four different organizations: The Grant Boys Honey Bee Foundation, Adventure Bags, the Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County and Camp Twin Lakes. The donations were made from a portion of Georgia Spa’s proceeds from the second quarter of 2023.
The Gives Back program provided a corporate sponsorship of $1,500 to the Grant Boys Honey Bee Foundation to Adopt-A-Hive, and $2,000 donations were made to the other recipients to support their programs.
The Georgia Spa Gives Back Program is set to recognize exceptional educators in the beginning of the third quarter. Teachers are the foundation of our future, they are role models and heroes, and Georgia Spa Company wants to say thank you to all educators for everything that they do.
Nominations for the Gives Back Teacher Appreciation program are now being accepted. Georgia Spa wants to recognize teachers who go above and beyond. If you know an outstanding teacher, or have an educator who has made a difference in your life or your child’s life, we want to hear about them. Nominations can be submitted by visiting www.georgiaspacompany.com.
