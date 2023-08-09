The Georgia Spa Gives Back made $7,500 in donations in support of four different organizations: The Grant Boys Honey Bee Foundation, Adventure Bags, the Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County and Camp Twin Lakes. The donations were made from a portion of Georgia Spa’s proceeds from the second quarter of 2023.

The Gives Back program provided a corporate sponsorship of $1,500 to the Grant Boys Honey Bee Foundation to Adopt-A-Hive, and $2,000 donations were made to the other recipients to support their programs.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.