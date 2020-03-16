On Saturday, March 14, Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Georgia Supreme Court declared a Statewide Judicial Emergency.
Melton’s order states that courts “should remain open to address essential functions, and in particular courts should give priority to matters defined as those necessary to protect health, safety, and liberty of individuals.” The order lists the matters courts should prioritize, which including domestic abuse restraining orders, juvenile court delinquency detention hearings and emergency removal matters, mental health commitment hearings, and cases “where an immediate liberty or safety concern is present requiring the attention of the court as soon as the court is available.”
Criminal trials in which a jury already has been empaneled “shall continue to conclusion, unless good cause exists to suspend the trial or declare a mistrial,” the order states.
During the period of the order, which will terminate April 13 unless extended, the order suspends and grants relief from a number of judicial deadlines, such as the “time within which to issue a warrant” and the “time within which to hold a commitment hearing.”
The order states that, “To the extent court proceedings are held, they should be done in a manner to limit the risk of exposure, where possible, such as videoconferencing.”
The Barrow County Magistrate Court Office will be closed to the public through Friday, March 27, and the court will only be open for essential services, including search and arrest warrants, initial appearances and bond reviews.
“No civil filings will be accepted nor, after speaking with the sheriff, will any civil paperwork be served,” Chief Magistrate Caroline Power Evans said. “Therefore, the essential filings for Magistrate Court can be handled through electronic means for warrants and our normal bond/first appearance schedule at the detention center.”
Evans said court will still be held for dispossessory hearings that were already scheduled for March 19 and 26 “because I believe that landlord/tenant matters, even though they are civil, are time sensitive and crucial.
Also, Probate Judge Tammy Brown's office said in a statement that applications and renewals for weapons-carry licenses will be temporarily suspended, and people can still be granted renewals 30 days after the renewal deadline listed on their licenses.
