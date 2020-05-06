Goodwill of North Georgia began reopening its stores and career centers, including the Winder Store at 39 East May St., on Wednesday, May 6.
The re-openings come with several safety precautions in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Adjusted hours have been set until further notice. Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week and career centers will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Goodwill facilities have been closed since March 23 and teams conducted deep cleanings and sanitized locations and merchandise “using a proven, eco-friendly misting process endorsed by federal health authorities,” according to a news release.
Per the State of Georgia guidelines, anyone that currently has a fever or cough or has experienced either symptom in the previous 24 hours should refrain from entering a Goodwill of North Georgia location. The organization will also strictly adhere to occupancy limits based on each location’s square footage, according to the release. The number of guests will be monitored and staggered at each location.
Customers, jobseekers and donors visiting can expect the following, new safety procedures:
•store associates outfitted in protective gear
•guest ambassadors disinfecting cart handles after every use
•one-way traffic on each aisle to aid social distancing
•plexiglass shields installed at open cash registers
•contactless payment available to avoid touching credit card machines
•frequent cleaning of “high touch” areas
•employees regularly practicing good hygiene
•temporary closure of fitting rooms
•restricted used of restrooms to one guest at a time
•temporary suspension of water fountain usage
•temporary suspension on the sale of jewelry, sunglasses and other accessories/
“Thanks to the generosity of the north Georgia community, thousands of new items are on the sales floor ready for the reopening,” leaders said. “Each purchase helps to support the organization’s mission to put north Georgians to work.”
For the latest information on Goodwill of North Georgia’s pandemic response and reopening dates, go to goodwillng.org/coronavirus-response.
