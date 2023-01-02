Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Dec. 31 to have Georgia House of Representatives member-elect Danny Rampey's District 119 seat filled following his arrest Dec. 16 by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
Rampey was charged with possession of a controlled substance, burglary and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents following an investigation at Magnolia Estates of Winder, an assisted living facility he manages, where he was shown burglarizing an unoccupied residential unit.
Kemp's executive order formally issues a writ of election to the Secretary of State for a Special Election to be held Tuesday, Jan. 31.
If needed, a run-off will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Qualifying for the special election will be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower in Atlanta.
The dates and hours of qualifying are:
• Tuesday, Jan. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The qualifying fee is $400.
The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Jan. 3 for anyone who isn't registered to vote and wishes to vote in the Special Election.
Advance in-person absentee voting will begin Monday, Jan. 9.
