The off-duty Auburn police officer involved in head-on crash just outside the city limits July 17 that killed him and another man was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to a Georgia State Patrol crash report, Officer Jacob Peek, 25, information gathered revealed that Peek had purchased and consumed alcohol at a nearby restaurant before driving off in his Ford Mustang with three other passengers. Just after 12:15 a.m., Peek, who, according to the report, was driving northbound at an excessive speed on Carl-Midway Church Road half a mile south of State Route 8 (Atlanta Highway) lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a right-hand curve and left his lane, striking a Toyota Corolla being driven by Zachary Smith, 28, of Auburn.
After impact, Smith’s vehicle was pushed back and off the roadway onto the western shoulder, while Peek’s vehicle overturned and struck a mailbox before coming to an upside-down rest on the east shoulder. Both Peek and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene.
Barrow County coroner Kenneth Cooper said he believed he detected an odor of alcohol on Peek while investigating the crash scene. A blood draw was requested but was not completed because Peek’s body was not transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to the report. There were no contributing factors for Smith listed in the crash report.
One of the passengers in Peek’s vehicle, a 21-year-old woman with an Auburn address, was ejected from the car and seriously injured. A 28-year-old Winder man who was a passenger in Smith’s vehicle was also seriously injured, according to the report. Another man and woman in Peek’s vehicle, of the same Auburn address as the 21-year-old woman, were also hurt. All four passengers were transported to area hospitals with injuries.
No updates on their conditions or further information on the crash had been provided as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.