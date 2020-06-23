Harrison Poultry has offered to donate land next to its Bethlehem headquarters for the construction of a new Barrow County Emergency Services fire station, BCES chief Alan Shuman told county commissioners during a meeting Tuesday, June 23.
The county is proposing to relocate BCES Station 3 from 774 Christmas Ave. to the intersection of East Star Street and Manning Gin Road. A new facility was approved by county voters as part of the SPLOST 2018 referendum, and the county has budgeted $1.25 million in Fiscal Year 2021 for construction of the station.
An August 2019 fire station relocation study recommended the new station be located close to the current one. After viewing several pieces of property, BCES officials decided the two acres next to Harrison Poultry — about half a mile from the current location — would be the most suitable fit, Shuman said. He added that Harrison Poultry president David Bleth was “excited about the possibility” and offered to donate the land after officials had inquired about purchasing the land. The estimated land value is $55,000, Shuman said.
Commissioners did not vote Tuesday on the recommendation to accept the land donation but did not voice any objections to it and are expected to approve it at a later meeting. If approved, the station would be named for Harrison Poultry founder, the late Harold Harrison. It will still also be referred to as “Station 3.”
